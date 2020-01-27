San Francisco 49ers arrive in Miami for Super Bowl LIV | NFL on FOX
Watch Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Richard Sherman, Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and others arrive in Miami ahead of the 49ers' Super Bowl match up with the Kansas City Chiefs.
