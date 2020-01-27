Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Miami for Super Bowl LIV | NFL on FOX
Watch Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs step off their team plane as they arrive in Miami, Florida ahead of their Super Bowl match up against the San Francisco 49ers.
