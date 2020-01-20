49ers to the Super Bowl: Step onto the field with the NFC champions as they celebrate
-
After knocking off the Packers in the NFC title game, the 49ers are headed to the Super Bowl. Step onto the field with the conference champs and watch how they celebrated punching their ticket to the biggest game in sports.
