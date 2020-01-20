49ers punch ticket to the Super Bowl behind Mostert’s record day vs. Packers
Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns, the second most rushing yards in NFL playoff history against the Packers in the NFC title game. The 49ers handled the Packers 37-20 and will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
