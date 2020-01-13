Aaron Rodgers & Packers punch ticket to NFC title game in 28-23 thriller vs. Seahawks

Video Details

Receiver Davante Adams set a Packers playoff record with 160 receiving yards as Green Bay held off a late surge by the Seahawks. After jumping out to a 28-10 lead, the Packers almost let the Seahawks come back, but made the stop they needed in the final minutes to secure a trip to the NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers.

More Videos »