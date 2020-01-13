Aaron Rodgers & Packers punch ticket to NFC title game in 28-23 thriller vs. Seahawks
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- Davante Adams
- Green Bay Packers
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- NFL
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
-
Receiver Davante Adams set a Packers playoff record with 160 receiving yards as Green Bay held off a late surge by the Seahawks. After jumping out to a 28-10 lead, the Packers almost let the Seahawks come back, but made the stop they needed in the final minutes to secure a trip to the NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.