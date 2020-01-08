Music City Miracle turns 20: Jeff Fisher re-lives one of the most famous plays in NFL history

Video Details

"I’ve got a play you need to take a look at" is all Coach Fisher had to hear. Former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher sits down to re-live the Music City Miracle, one of the most famous plays in NFL history. Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of the famous play, which vaulted the Titans past the Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

