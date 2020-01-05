Kirk Cousins & Vikings stun Saints with game-ending touchdown in OT
Overcoming the narrative that he can't win a big game, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins delivered a career-defining performance, throwing for 242 yards and the game-ending touchdown in Minnesota's shocking victory.
