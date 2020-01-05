Drew Brees reflects on his injury, the Saints’ season, and last year’s playoff exit
Before the New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota VIkings in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs, Drew Brees sat down with our Erin Andrews to discuss the Saints' season, his injury and recovery, last year's exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, and New Orleans' Super Bowl chances.
