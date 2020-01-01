Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino discuss the most memorable calls of 2019
Video Details
Mike and Dean discuss the most memorable calls from the NFL in 2019. Dean brings up the controversial pass interference review rule as an overall example. Mike's takeaway was a player safety issue.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.