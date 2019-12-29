Jameis Winston throws pick six in OT, Falcons win 28-22
Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston became the first quarterback to throw at least 30 TD's and 30 interceptions in a single season in NFL history. Deion Jones picked off Winston's pass in overtime and returned it for the game-winning touchdown.
