Browns dismal season ends with loss to Bengals, 33-23
Despite strong performances from Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr, the Browns season came to an end with a loss to Cincinnati. Joe Mixon ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals win.
