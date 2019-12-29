The Green Bay Packers clinch first-round bye with 23-20 win over Lions
Video Details
Green Bay came from 14 points behind in the 2nd half to defeat the Lions, 23-20. The Packers clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs with the win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879