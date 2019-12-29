Matt Ryan on strong finish and return of HC Dan Quinn: ‘We’re fired up he’s coming back’
The Falcons finished the season strong and ended 7-9, prompting the front office to retain head coach Dan Quinn. After the season finale, quarterback Matt Ryan talked about how excited he is to work with Quinn again in 2020.
