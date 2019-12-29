Saints close regular season strong with 42-10 blowout win over Panthers
Drew Brees finished off the regular season with another strong performance, throwing for three TDs, while Alvin Kamara rushed for two. The victory completed the Saints' regular season with a final record of 13-3.
