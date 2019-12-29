Antonio Brown treated Saints workout like he ‘didn’t expect to play this year’ — Jay Glazer reports
Even though he was told not to by the Saints, Antonio Brown showed up with an entourage for his workout and FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer said after speaking with Sean Payton, it seems unlikely New Orleans will sign the star free agent wideout.
