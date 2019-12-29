Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt among FOX NFL Kickoff’s best of the decade
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC South
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- J.J. Watt
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFL
- Tom Brady
-
Charissa Thompson, Dave Wannstedt, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, and Colin Cowherd decide which players were the best of the decade.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879