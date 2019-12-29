FOX NFL Kickoff crew pick their most dangerous duos in the NFL playoffs
Video Details
Charissa Thompson, Dave Wannstedt, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, and Colin Cowherd decide which NFL team has the most impressive duo heading into the playoffs.
