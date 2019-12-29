Sean Payton breaks down what he saw from Antonio Brown and Saints’ plans for him
Video Details
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton joined the FOX NFL Kickoff crew to explain what he saw in Antonio Brown's workout for the Saints and what will go into the team's decision-making process on whether or not to sign the star wideout.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879