Nyheim Hines runs two punt returns back for touchdowns, Vernon Butler ejected for throwing a punch
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- Carolina Panthers
- Indianapolis Colts
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFL
- Nyheim Hines
- Nyheim Hines
- Vernon Butler
- Vernon Butler
-
Nyheim Hines runs two punt returns back for touchdowns, setting a Colts franchise record. Panthers' Vernon Butler was ejected for throwing a punch at Jack Doyle in the 3rd quarter.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879