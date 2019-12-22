Nyheim Hines on having two punt return TDs: “It was the other 10 guys out there, I just made two guys miss”
Colts running back Nyheim Hines talks with Jen Hale about how his two punt return TDs helped Indianapolis defeat Carolina 38-6.
