Drew Brees: ‘There’s nobody that deserves it more, there’s nobody that works harder for it’
Satins WR Michael Thomas broke the NFL record for receptions in a season with 145, passing Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison. Drew Brees has some kind words to say about Thomas.
