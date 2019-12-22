Michael Thomas sets NFL record for most catches in a season as Saints top Titans, 38-28
New Orleans took a much needed step towards claiming the top seed in the NFC with a 38-28 over Tennessee. Michael Thomas set the all-time record for receptions in a season with 145 total, pulling in 12 catches today for 136 yards and a TD.
