Matt Ryan again defends head coach Dan Quinn after Falcons win: ‘He’s just a great coach’
With the Falcons 5-2 in their last seven games, they have potentially saved head coach Dan Quinn's job. Quarterback Matt Ryan continued his defense of his head coach while reflecting on the Falcons' 24-12 win over the Jaguars.
