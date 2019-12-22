Cowboys and Eagles fans react to such a roller coaster of a season
Video Details
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have been through a lot this season, from injuries to inconsistent play. Their fans have gone through the ups and down with the players.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879