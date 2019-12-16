Week 15: Patriots scandal, Eli’s swan song, & the Cowboys get back on track
Playoff pictures in each league took interesting turns while the Patriots plunge deeper into their latest filming scandal and Eli Manning starts what could be his final game in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Cowboys regained momentum in the race for the NFC East with a match up vs. the Eagles looming.
