Matt Ryan defends Falcons locker room, coaching staff after upset win over 49ers
After knocking off the 49ers on the road in the closing seconds, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan took the time in his post-game interview to commend the locker room Atlanta has and the coaching staff he has around him, one that has been the subject of scrutiny throughout the season.
