Julio Jones scores game-winning TD with two seconds on clock as Falcons upset 49ers, 29-22

Julio Jones barely breaks the plane of the goal line to score an overturned TD, after originally being ruled short, to give the Falcons the win. It was Jones' second TD of the day, to go along with 134 receiving yards, dropping the 49ers out of the top spot of the NFC.

