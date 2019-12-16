Cowboys run over the Rams, 44-21, in statement win
Dallas rushed for 263 yards, as Ezekiel Elliot piled up 160 total yards and two touchdowns. Dallas finally beat a team with a winning record and look ahead to a match up with the Philadelphia Eagles, with the NFC East hanging in the balance.
