Bears comeback falls yards short on near-miraculous final play, Packers improve to 11-3
Down 21-3 in the fourth quarter, the Bears nearly staged a comeback capped by a wild series of laterals on the game's final play, which ultimately came up just yards short of the end zone. The win puts the 11-3 Packers into a first-round bye position in the NFC playoffs.
