Aaron Rodgers on 11-3 Packers: ‘I don’t think many teams wanna come here and play us’
Video Details
Ever-confident Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose team is currently in position for a first-round bye after knocking off the Bears 21-13, said the weather and crowd in Green Bay will be a big advantage come January.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879