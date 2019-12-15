Eagles escape Washington with 37-27 win, sets up battle for the division vs Dallas
Video Details
The Philadelphia Eagles held off the Redskins, 37-27, in a back-and-forth affair at FedEx Field. Carson Wentz threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns in the win, setting the stage for the battle for the NFC East crown vs Dallas next week.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879