Joe Burrow viewed as ‘viable No. 1 overall pick’ in 2020 NFL Draft — Peter Schrager reports
Video Details
One day after LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman trophy, he's generated buzz as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879