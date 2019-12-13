Lamar Jackson breaks single season QB rushing record as Ravens cruise past Jets, 42-21
The Ravens notched their tenth straight win behind another spectacular performance by Lamar Jackson, who threw for 5 TDs and rushed for 86 yards. Baltimore moved to 12-2 after defeating the Jets, 42-21.
