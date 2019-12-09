Rivers throws three touchdowns on his birthday as Chargers trounce Jaguars, 45-10
Philip Rivers leads the Chargers to victory over the Jaguars, going 16-22 with 314 yards and 3 TDs. Austin Ekeler added 8 rushes for 101 yards and 4 receptions for 112 yards and a TD.
