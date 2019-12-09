Philip Rivers: “I’m sick of the about turnovers, but I know I can make the throws”
Video Details
Philip Rivers speaks 1-on-1 with Jen Hale following The Los Angeles Chargers 45-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rivers believes he can still play despite the criticism from the media.
