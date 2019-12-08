Charles Davis: ‘Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo can take his team to the Super Bowl’
Video Details
After watching him carry his team to an electric 48-46 win over the Saints in New Orleans, Charles Davis said Jimmy Garoppolo silenced doubters saying he was keeping them from being a Super Bowl contender.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879