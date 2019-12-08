49ers beat Saints 48-46 with game-winning field goal in pivotal NFC clash
Video Details
In a back-and-forth battle between two of the NFL's best offenses, the 49ers won at the buzzer as kicker Robbie Gould made a field goal as time expired. San Francisco now controls its own destiny to land the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879