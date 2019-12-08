Danielle Hunter becomes youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks
Video Details
Danielle Hunter entered Minnesota’s Week 14 game with 49.5 career sacks. Hunter sacked Lions QB David Blough three times to help give the Minnesota Vikings a 20-7 victory over the Lions.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879