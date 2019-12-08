Jimmy Johnson: ‘Everyone would be miserable’ if Jason Garrett remains Cowboys head coach
Former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl winning head coach Jimmy Johnson said that while everyone likes Jason Garrett, the Cowboys will be in disarray if he continues as the team's head coach beyond this year.
