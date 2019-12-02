Jared Goff throws for over 400 yards, 2 touchdowns in Rams win over Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-7. Jared Goff gets back on track with 424 yards, 2 TD's in the game.
