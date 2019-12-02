Jared Goff reflects on breakout 424-yard performance in Rams blowout win
The month of November was not kind to Rams quarterback Jared Goff who slumped for weeks. He broke out with a 424-yard, two touchdown game in a Rams 34-7 win over the Cardinals.
