Ronde Barber: The Dolphins ‘stole a win’ in surprise victory over Eagles
Video Details
Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins erased a 14-point deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 37-31. Fitzpatrick completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 365 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
