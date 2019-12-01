Amazing trick play helps Dolphins stun the Eagles, 37-31
Video Details
The Philadelphia Eagles got off to an early lead, but the Miami Dolphins passing attack came alive and erased a 14-point deficit to upset Philadelphia, 37-31.
