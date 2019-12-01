Lamar Jackson still won’t discuss MVP buzz: ‘I’m chasing one thing right now’
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an MVP favorite, but he won't discuss that. He said a Super Bowl is all he's concerned about right now.
