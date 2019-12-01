NFL issued warning to Steelers and Browns ahead of rematch — Jay Glazer reports
Just a few weeks removed from the brawl that saw Myles Garrett get suspended for the rest of the regular season, Jay Glazer reports the NFL issued warnings in advance of the Steelers-Browns rematch, which is essentially a playoff elimination game.
