Colin Cowherd: The Cowboys need a coaching change
Video Details
Following a blowout loss to the Bills at home on Thanksgiving, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said it's time for the Cowboys to move on from head coach Jason Garrett. Cowherd said the distraction his situation is creating has only hurt Dallas.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879