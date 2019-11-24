What’s wrong with Saquon Barkley? A look at the Giants star’s recent struggles
Video Details
In his last three games, Giants second-year running back Saquon Barkley has just 88 rushing yards. FOX Sports' Thom Brennaman and Chris Spielman take a look at the root cause of his recent issues.
