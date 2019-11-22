DeAndre Hopkins leads Texans past Colts in battle over top spot of the AFC South
DeAndre Hopkins has outstanding performance against Colts in key AFC South match up. Hopkins had a pair of long touchdown catches leading the Texans past the Colts 20-17.
