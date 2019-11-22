Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph’s back and forth continues | Peter Schrager has the latest
- AFC
- AFC North
- Cleveland Browns
- Mason Rudolph
- Mason Rudolph
- Myles Garrett
- Myles Garrett
- NFL
- Pittsburgh Steelers
-
The Schrager Report updates the Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph incident with the NFL deciding to uphold their suspension on Garrett.
