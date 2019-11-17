Falcons continue to play spoiler, blow out Panthers 29-3
After claiming they could run the table and make the playoffs, the Falcons have won two straight NFC South road games. The latest was a 29-3 drubbing of the Panthers that helped Atlanta improve to 3-7.
